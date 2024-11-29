Ho Chi Minh City develops cultural, sports infrastructure system until 2035

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just reported the results of the 5-year implementation of the project on developing Ho Chi Minh City’s cultural industry for the 2020-2035 period.

Ho Chi Minh City focuses on building key cultural products of the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned the municipal Department of Culture and Sports to develop a cultural project to assess in detail the current state of the cultural and sports infrastructures in the city and propose solutions for the construction of large-scale cultural and sports facilities to serve the cultural and spiritual needs of the people.

Currently, several cultural and sports facilities in the city have been under construction, including the construction projects of Ton Duc Thang Museum, the second phase of the renovation and expansion of Southern Women’s Museum, Phu Tho multi-purpose performing center, the Youth Cultural Center project, HCMC Children's Cultural Palace, and the expansion project of Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch.

The project on developing Ho Chi Minh City’s cultural industry focuses on building key cultural products of the city, effectively exploiting the economic potential of culture, strengthening creativity and innovation, and enhancing competitiveness in international economic integration.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh