Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade takes over two new units

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade received the Center for Consulting and Supporting Agricultural Economic Restructuring which was formerly under the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of its merger.

Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu presents flowers to congratulate the newly appointed leaders of the divisions under the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade yesterday held a ceremony to officially receive the Center for Consulting and Supporting Agricultural Economic Restructuring which was formerly under the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of its merger.

At the current time, Ho Chi Minh City is streamlining its organizational structure to enhance the efficiency of state management, reduce staffing while restructuring, and improve the quality and effectiveness of public officials and employees.

Under the restructuring plan, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has also taken over the HCMC Market Management Department which was previously under the General Department of Market Management, Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu stated that the transition aimed at creating the best working conditions, enabling individuals to maximize their capabilities and expertise.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

