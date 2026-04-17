Ho Chi Minh City cracks down on counterfeit goods as violations surge online

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have intensified enforcement against counterfeit and untraceable goods, seizing large volumes of food and referring multiple cases for criminal investigation.

The market surveillance team No. 13, part of the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Division, conducts inspections and takes action against food products lacking origin documentation and invoices.

According to Document No. 1004, the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Division said that amid economic recovery, the sharp increase in goods circulation has led to more complex trading of counterfeit and untraceable products, particularly on e-commerce platforms and social media.

In response, Nguyen Quang Huy, Deputy Head of the division, said market surveillance forces have stepped up information gathering and proactively conducted inspections, monitoring, and enforcement, focusing on goods that directly affect consumer health, such as food.

In 2025, the division handled 268 violations, seizing more than 301,000 units of goods, including 121 tonnes of food of unknown origin. Total fines exceeded VND4.3 billion (US$163,526), and nine cases showing signs of criminal activity were referred to investigators.

In the first four months of 2026 alone, authorities handled 251 food-related violations, confiscating over 102,000 units of goods worth an estimated VND5.5 billion. Fines totaled more than VND3.7 billion, and one suspected counterfeit production case was transferred for criminal investigation.

Notably, since mid-2025, authorities have uncovered 10 violations involving coffee products, seizing hundreds of kilograms of coffee and additives of unknown origin worth over VND134 million. Fines exceeded VND155 million, and all violating goods were ordered destroyed.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan