190 Vietnamese firms achieve National Brand recognition

After more than 20 years of implementation, Vietnam now has 190 enterprises recognized under the National Brand Program.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Brand Council, delivers his speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2025, the value of Vietnam’s national brand reached US$519.6 billion, marking an increase of over US$200 billion compared to 2020. This achievement places Vietnam 32nd among 193 economies worldwide.

On April 16, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Industry and Trade held the opening ceremony and an international forum on the Vietnam National Brand 2026 under the theme “Vietnam National Brand in the New Era.”

The event forms part of the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026, taking place nationwide from April 16 to 23.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Brand Council, stated that the national brand should be identified as a strategic asset, reflecting the country’s overall competitiveness and credibility within the global value chain.

In the context of deepening international integration, he emphasized that building the national brand is not only associated with the image of “Made in Vietnam” products but also constitutes a comprehensive process of strengthening national reputation and enhancing the country’s soft power on the international stage.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, after over 20 years of implementation, the Vietnam National Brand Program has seen marked growth in both scope and position. In 2003, only 30 enterprises were granted the recognition, while by 2026, the number had risen to 190.

This progress reflects the steady development of Vietnam’s business community throughout the process of international integration.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also reported that in 2025, the value of Vietnam’s national brand reached US$519.6 billion, ranking 32nd among 193 economies worldwide—an increase of more than US$200 billion compared to 2020.

According to Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion Agency Hoang Minh Chien, the orientation for developing the Vietnam National Brand in the coming period will be anchored on key pillars, including enterprises as the center, science and technology as well as innovation as the driving forces, and culture as the foundation, alongside expanded international integration.

At the forum, economic experts emphasized that the national brand should be built upon knowledge content, technological advancement, and cultural identity, rather than relying on low-cost advantages.

At the forum, participants highlighted the “Go Global” Program for the 2026–2030 period, promulgated under Decision No. 626/QD-TTg. The program sets out key targets, including providing training for 10,000 enterprises, supporting 1,000 enterprises in developing internationalization strategies, and assisting 100 enterprises in investing overseas and engaging more deeply in global value chains.

The policy is designed to follow a facilitative approach, with the State accompanying enterprises and sharing risks to enhance their capacity to expand abroad.

On that basis, the Trade Promotion Agency has proposed the formulation of the Vietnam National Brand Strategy to 2035, with a vision to 2045, structured into three phases.

In the 2026–2030 period, the focus will be on refining the evaluation criteria toward greater substance and effectiveness, aiming for 1,000 products to achieve national brand status.

For the 2030–2035 period, the strategy targets having between five and ten Vietnamese corporate brands ranked among the world’s top 500, while elevating Vietnam’s national brand into the global top 25.

Looking ahead to 2045, the vision is to build an image of a modern, innovative, and sustainably developing economy, in which Vietnamese products are associated with distinct value and identity.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh