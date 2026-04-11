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Banking-finance

Interest rate cut wave intensifies across banking sector

SGGPO

A wave of commercial banks across Vietnam has moved swiftly to slash interest rates in the wake of recent policy guidance from the central bank, signaling a coordinated effort to ease credit pressure and bolster economic growth.

The wave of interest rate reductions continues to sweep through the banking system following a policy guidance meeting chaired by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

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On April 11, KienlongBank announced a proactive adjustment, slashing deposit rates by a maximum of 0.5 percent per annum.

Simultaneously, the bank lowered lending rates by up to 1 percent per annum for both individual and corporate clients. This policy is being applied flexibly across various customer segments, with priority given to manufacturing and import-export sectors. Additionally, the bank is deploying a VND3,000 billion credit package for 2026, featuring interest rate margin reductions of 1 percent to 1.2 percent per annum for specific groups to help optimize long-term financial costs.

On the same day, Ban Viet Commercial Joint Stock Bank (BVBank) officially adjusted its deposit rates downward by 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent per annum for terms ranging from 6 to 36 months.

Earlier, on the late afternoon of April 10, Sacombank also announced a 0.5 percent per annum reduction in both deposit and lending rates across multiple tenors. According to Sacombank, this dual adjustment aims to harmonize the interests of depositors and borrowers while easing capital cost pressures, particularly for individual customers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

In just two days following the meeting between the SBV and credit institutions regarding monetary policy direction, approximately 10 commercial banks have announced reductions in both deposit and lending rates.

Bank Deposit Rate Cut Lending Rate Cut Key Focus
KienlongBank Up to 0.5 percent Up to 1 percent Manufacturing, Import-Export
Sacombank 0.5 percent 0.5 percent SMEs, Individual clients
BVBank 0.3 percent – 0.5 percent 6 to 36-month terms
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By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

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Interest rate cut banking sector deposit rates financial costs credit package small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) monetary policy

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