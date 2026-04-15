HCMC FOODEX 2026 expands market opportunities for food enterprises

The fifth Ho Chi Minh City International Food and Foodstuff Exhibition has gathered hundreds of businesses, offering a platform to boost trade and expand markets.

More than 350 enterprises gathered at the fifth Ho Chi Minh City International Food and Foodstuff Exhibition (HCMC FOODEX 2026) on April 15 in Ho Chi Minh City. Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha attended the event.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha delivers the opening speech at HCMC FOODEX 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee noted that the food processing industry currently contributes around 14–15 percent of the city’s industrial production value, making it one of its key sectors.

Amid fluctuating input costs, market expansion has become essential for maintaining production and enhancing competitiveness. The city is continuing to implement supportive measures, including business environment improvements, digital transformation, enhanced supply–demand connectivity and better access to financing.

HCMC FOODEX 2026 is positioned not only as an exhibition but also as a trade promotion platform aimed at helping businesses expand their market share.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, visits exhibition booths at HCMC FOODEX 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

By convening buyers, distribution systems and international partners, the event facilitates direct market access, order acquisition, and the establishment of long-term partnerships for enterprises.

According to Mr. Tran Phu Lu, Acting Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City, the exhibition runs until April 18, featuring over 350 enterprises and nearly 500 booths from both domestic and international participants.

Large-scale specialized exhibitions are increasingly becoming effective trade promotion channels, allowing businesses to showcase products while keeping up with international market requirements on quality standards, traceability and consumer trends.

At HCMC FOODEX 2026, a series of business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions are being held throughout the event, with participation from buyers and distributors from markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and China. More than 2,000 meetings are expected to be arranged, creating opportunities to expand market access and increase product presence for domestic enterprises.

At the same time, thematic seminars, technology demonstrations and experiential activities are also being organized, providing additional market insights and helping businesses orient their product development toward higher added value and better compliance with international standards.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong