Dong Thap, Vinh Long export first shipment of pomelos to Australia

On April 13, in Giao Long Commune, Vinh Long Province, the Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with Vina T&T Group, held a ceremony to announce the export of the first shipment of Vinh Long pomelos to the Australian market.

Dong Thap and Vinh Long export first shipment of pomelos to Australia. (Photo: SGGP)

Amid Vietnam’s continued efforts to advance international economic integration and expand export markets for agricultural products, the fruit and vegetable sector recorded a historic milestone, with export turnover reaching US$8.5 billion in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, exports hit US$1.5 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of over 17 percent.

In this context, the official export of fresh green-skinned pomelos to the Australian market—one of the world’s most stringent in terms of quarantine and food safety standards—is regarded as a significant milestone. The achievement contributes to advancing the sector toward its target of US$10 billion in export value in 2026.

Earlier, in October 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry jointly held a ceremony announcing the opening of the market while agreeing on technical requirements for imported pomelo products. This marked a crucial step in completing the legal framework, thereby laying a solid foundation for the practical implementation of export activities.

By April 10, 2026, all necessary procedures had been completed, enabling the official rollout of pomelo exports to Australia in accordance with established regulations and standards.

Green-skinned pomelos of Vina T&T Group, carefully selected for export to the Australian market. (Photo: SGGP)

For the inaugural export shipment, Vina T&T Group selected irradiation treatment at Toan Phat Irradiation Plant, a facility that fully meets Australia’s technical standards and quarantine regulations.

The irradiation process is subject to strict supervision, ensuring full compliance with technical requirements while maintaining product quality for entry into international markets.

Vietnam currently has more than 100,000 hectares under pomelo cultivation, with an annual output of nearly one million tons. Vietnamese enterprises have successfully exported pomelos to demanding markets such as the United States and the European Union, providing a solid basis for confidence that Vietnamese pomelos will continue to achieve positive outcomes in the Australian market.

Delegates perform the ceremonial ritual to mark the export of the first shipment of Vinh Long pomelos to the Australian market. (Photo: SGGP)

From the local authorities’ perspective, Mr. Chau Van Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee, commended Vina T&T Group for its strong determination and efforts in overcoming challenges to successfully export this first shipment.

In addition to pomelos, Vinh Long Province has two other agricultural products with export potential, namely mangoes, accounting for 7,280 hectares, and longans, accounting for 700 hectares. Other products, such as durian (including whole frozen fruit and separated segments), coconut products, coconut water, and processed coconut-based goods, are also considered to hold significant potential for export to the Australian market.

Mr. Chau Van Hoa called on enterprises and cooperatives to further enhance processing capacity, diversify product lines, and develop sustainable supply chains while continuing to play a leading role in driving value chain development.

On behalf of the local administration, the leadership of the Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee affirmed its commitment to accompanying businesses and creating the most favorable conditions for local agricultural products to further expand into international markets.

The Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to continue coordinating with enterprises in developing production area codes and packing facility codes for export purposes.

Ceremony marking the export of Vietnam’s first shipment of pomelos to the Australian market (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with Blue Ocean Trading Import-Export Joint Stock Company, held a ceremony to mark the export of more than five tons of pomelos to the Australian market.

The event contributes to affirming the quality, reputation, and production capacity of Dong Thap Province’s fruit sector in meeting export market requirements.

According to Mr. Le Chi Thien, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Dong Thap Province, the province currently has approximately 4,364 hectares of pomelo cultivation, with an annual output exceeding 65,000 tons.

To date, Dong Thap has been granted 23 pomelo growing areas with a total of 31 codes, covering 470.85 hectares. Among these, 16 growing areas with 22 codes, spanning 249.4 hectares, are eligible for export to demanding markets such as the United States and the Republic of Korea. Notably, the province has established its first pomelo growing area that meets all requirements for export to the Australian market.

Dong Thap Province has approximately 4,364 hectares of pomelo cultivation. (Photo: SGGP)

The Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Dong Thap Province expressed his expectation that enterprises will continue to accompany producers to ensure stable market outlets for pomelo products.

In particular, Blue Ocean Trading Import-Export Joint Stock Company was encouraged to further promote its role in market connectivity, expand procurement activities, and maintain long-term engagement with farmers.

He emphasized that only through the establishment of a closely coordinated value chain, ensuring harmonized benefits among stakeholders, can the pomelo sector achieve sustainable development.

The event marks a significant milestone for Vietnam’s fruit sector in accessing one of the world’s most stringent and high-standard markets.

It reflects the sector’s growing capacity to meet rigorous technical requirements, quality standards, and phytosanitary regulations, thereby facilitating deeper integration into global value chains.

At the same time, the achievement contributes to enhancing the position and reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products in the international market.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh