Task forces proposed to address traffic congestion hotspots in Ho Chi Minh City

On October 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, held a press briefing to provide updates on the city's socio-economic situation.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The briefing was co-chaired by Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Commission, and Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

At the press conference, Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Ba Tuan, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, said the division would continue surveying key areas and identifying the causes of congestion to propose remedial measures.

In the longer term, the division plans to propose establishing task forces to maintain traffic order and safety in areas prone to congestion, including the city center, the airport area, and Ton Duc Thang Street.

The task forces are expected to be led by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the municipal Department of Construction, in coordination with ward- and commune-level people's committees. Police officers, military personnel, young people, and mass organizations would also be mobilized to participate.

Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Ba Tuan, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Ba Tuan, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security is working with the municipal departments of Construction and Justice to draft a resolution on traffic orders and safety. The draft will be submitted to the municipal People's Committee for consideration before being presented to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

The draft resolution proposes increasing fines for certain traffic violations, including stopping or parking vehicles in contravention of regulations.

Mr. Tran Quoc Khanh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the briefing, Tran Quoc Khanh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, reported that the city had created 174,394 new jobs in the first nine months of 2026, provided vocational training support to 5,957 workers and processed unemployment benefit entitlements for 147,750 people.

The Department of Home Affairs will continue directing the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center to step up communication on regular job fairs and update recruitment demand across digital platforms to facilitate timely matching between labor supply and demand.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh