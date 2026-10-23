ASEAN forum highlights vision for people-centered community by 2045

Scholars, diplomats and experts gathered in Ho Chi Minh City to discuss the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, emphasizing resilience, regional connectivity and a people-centered approach to development.

On October 23, the symposium titled “From Kuala Lumpur 2025 to ASEAN 2045: A Vision for a Resilient, Dynamic and People-Centered ASEAN Community” opened in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Southeast Asia Friendship Association, and the Faculty of Oriental Studies of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City.

Attendees included consuls general of ASEAN member states, along with numerous experts, scholars, representatives of friendship organizations, universities and businesses.

In his opening remarks, Ho Xuan Lam, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, stressed that the adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 in Kuala Lumpur in 2025 reflected a shift in development thinking. He proposed three priorities. First, moving from viewing ASEAN as a regional organization to embracing it as a shared community. Second, recognizing culture and people-to-people diplomacy as strategic resources. Third, shifting from the spirit of friendship toward concrete cooperation mechanisms and actions.

Phan Thanh Dinh, Vice Principal of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, welcomes participants. Photo: Thuy Vu

In his welcome remarks, Phan Thanh Dinh, Vice Principal of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized that amid ASEAN’s diversity in history, culture, language and religion, the bloc should leverage its differences as a source of cohesion and work toward a people-centered community.

During the discussion session, Associate Professor Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, and President of the Vietnam - ASEAN Friendship Association HCMC - VAFA, highlighted an important aspect of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

In addition to three strategic plans corresponding to the Political-Security, Economic, and Socio-Cultural pillars, the vision includes a separate ASEAN Connectivity plan. This demonstrates that connectivity is not limited to transportation or trade, but also encompasses understanding and bonds between people.

At the symposium, Malaysian Consul General Firdauz Othman, representing Malaysia as ASEAN Chair in 2025, reviewed key milestones, including the adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the admission of Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member, and the strengthening of the Malaysia-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Associate Professor Phan Thi Hong Xuan highlights an important aspect of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. Photo: Thuy Vu

Other presentations underscored the role of regional cooperation, people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchanges in building the ASEAN Community toward 2045. Speakers also discussed the role of overseas Vietnamese communities in connecting Vietnam with the region, as well as the potential of Vietnam’s cultural creativity in promoting exchanges and enhancing mutual understanding among ASEAN citizens.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan