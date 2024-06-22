Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City adds free of charge rest stop for motorbike taxi drivers

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation yesterday launched a free of charge rest stop for members of the traditional motorbike taxi driver syndication in the city and drivers of ride-hailing service.

Accordingly, the rest stop was located at the Thu Duc City Labor Cultural House, 245 Nguyen Duy Trinh Street, Binh Trung Tay Ward, Thu Duc City.

Drivers will be supported with free-of-charge water, wifi service and battery plug connectors and offered a 35 percent discount for changing motorbike oil.

On the occasion, the Center for Social Affairs under the HCMC Labor Union and the Labor Union of the University of Agriculture and Forestry of HCMC presented two saving accounts totaling VND50 million (US$1,965) each for drivers with severe diseases.

Besides, 50 drivers will have chance to receive free oil bottles for motorbikes.

This is the fourth “rest stop” provided by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation for motorbike taxi drivers in the city.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

“rest stop” motorbike taxi drivers Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Thu Duc City Labor Cultural House

