Ho Chi Minh City accelerates site clearance for key projects in Binh Duong

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates site clearance for major transport infrastructure projects. (Photo: SGGP)

The committee urged all relevant agencies to mobilize maximum manpower and resources to ensure projects are completed on schedule, laying a crucial foundation for the development of interregional transportation infrastructure.

On November 5, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Huynh Tu Trong, announced that the Office of the People’s Committee had issued a notice summarizing the conclusions of Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh regarding the progress of compensation and site clearance for key projects in the Binh Duong–Ho Chi Minh City area.

Specifically, the projects include Component Project 1 – Site clearance for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4, section from Thu Bien Bridge to the Saigon River; Component Project 1 – Site clearance for the Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway, section running through Binh Duong Province; the Thu Bien–Dat Cuoc road project; and the dredging and reinforcement of the Cai Stream, section from Tho Ut Bridge to the Dong Nai River, along with several other key infrastructure developments.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee commended the communes of Bau Bang, Bac Tan Uyen, Binh Co, and Chanh Phu Hoa for completing land compensation and site clearance ahead of schedule. The city also praised the responsibility demonstrated by units and enterprises such as Phuoc Hoa Rubber Joint Stock Company, Nam Tan Uyen Industrial Park, VSIP, and the Tan Uyen–Phu Giao Forest Protection Unit for their close coordination and early handover of cleared land, which has helped accelerate construction progress.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested local authorities to strengthen propaganda work and encourage people to build consensus among residents, while closely monitoring developments and promptly addressing any acts of obstruction that could affect project implementation. The city’s police force has been tasked with coordinating and supporting commune and ward authorities to ensure security and public order in areas undergoing site clearance.

For 32 households in Binh Co Ward whose land has been reclaimed and remaining plots lack access roads or connecting lanes, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Construction to take the lead in reviewing the situation, coordinating with relevant agencies to provide guidance, and reporting the results by November 5. Regarding the funding for consultancy services to determine land prices, personnel for price appraisal, and support policies in War Zone D, the People’s Committee of the city has instructed departments, agencies, and local authorities to urgently implement measures in accordance with previous directives.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee criticized the slow progress in the appraisal of site plans in the Ben Cat area, noting that it has yet to meet required timelines. The Ben Cat branch of the City Land Fund Development Center has been instructed to conduct a serious review, mobilize all available resources, and accelerate implementation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center has also been tasked with assigning additional personnel to support Ben Cat and reporting progress within this month.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the City Land Fund Development Center to conduct a comprehensive review of compensation, support, and resettlement plans across the three localities and to advise the municipal People’s Committee on issuing a unified and consistent policy. The directive aims to ensure residents’ livelihood stability and address bottlenecks in project implementation. The report must be completed by November 10.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center, in coordination with the Department of Home Affairs and the Office of the People’s Committee, has been tasked with reviewing and recommending commendations for collectives, individuals, enterprises, and households that have made notable contributions to land handover, thereby helping to accelerate the progress of key projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee reaffirmed that site clearance and the acceleration of public investment are crucial political priorities. It called on all relevant units to mobilize maximum human and financial resources to ensure timely completion, laying an important foundation for the development of interregional transport infrastructure linking Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai, and driving socio-economic growth across the Southeastern region.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh