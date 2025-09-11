Historic heart-lung transplant patient discharged

A 38-year-old woman, the first patient in Vietnam to successfully undergo a combined heart and lung transplant, was discharged from the hospital yesterday after a 48-day recovery period.

The healthcare team captures a commemorative photograph with the female patient and her family.

The patient, identified as Ms. Q., expressed profound gratitude upon her release, stating she felt "reborn from the dead." She extended her heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Viet Duc Hospital for their skill and dedication, and to the organ donor and their family for the selfless gift that saved her life.

The woman noted that despite the high-risk nature of the surgery, she had unwavering faith in the medical team. She is now able to breathe and live like a normal person, a reality she credits to the generosity of the donor.

Prior to the transplant, Ms. Q. had a history of atrial septal defect and severe pulmonary hypertension. She was admitted to Viet Duc Hospital with irreversible right ventricular failure and severe tricuspid regurgitation. Doctors determined that a simultaneous heart and lung transplant was her only chance for survival, even though they had insufficient time to address her malnutrition and the donor's lungs showed signs of infection.

Director of Viet Duc Hospital Dr. Duong Duc Hung highlighted that the successful simultaneous heart and lung transplant for a patient suffering from multiple organ failure marks a significant milestone, showcasing the hospital's substantial advancements in the realm of multiple organ transplantation.

Furthermore, it establishes a noteworthy benchmark for Vietnamese medicine on the global stage. This accomplishment paves the way for new possibilities in life and treatment options for patients facing end-stage heart and lung diseases. Simultaneous heart and lung transplantation is a sophisticated medical procedure. In this process, both the heart and two lungs of the patient are replaced at the same time with organs from a compatible donor.

This represents the ultimate treatment option for individuals with end-stage heart and lung conditions, particularly when all other therapeutic measures have proven ineffective. Annually, only around 100 simultaneous heart and lung transplants are conducted worldwide, owing to the limited availability of organs, the intricate nature of the surgical procedure, and the elevated risk of complications.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated By Anh Quan