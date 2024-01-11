Helicopter tours over HCMC suggested to reopen

Leaders of HCMC have asked the municipal Tourism Department to coordinate relevant units to reopen scenic helicopter tours to attract visitors to the city in the coming time.

Visitors enjoy scenic helicopter tours citywide. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made at a conference to review works in 2023 and implement tasks in 2024 which was held on January 10 by the HCMC Tourism Department with the participation of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Van Dung and Chairman of Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of the city Le Truong Hien Hoa said that in 2023, HCMC continued to be the country’s leading locality with the largest number of tourists, revenue, and the greatest contribution to Vietnamese tourism industry.

The HCMC’s tourism sector has announced nearly 50 tourism projects. In 2024, the tourism industry of the southern metropolis expects to receive six million international visitors, and 38 million domestic visitors, and achieve a total tourism revenue estimated at VND190 trillion (US$7.8 billion).

Chairman of Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh highly appreciated the achievements and efforts of the HCMC’s tourism industry.

He hoped that the sector would continue to promote its success and well implement tasks and goals this year, contributing to the recovery and growth of Vietnam's tourism industry in 2024 and the next years.

He noted that the HCMC Tourism Department continuously needs to advise the municipal People’s Committee to carry out supporting measures and create favorable conditions for businesses and workers in the tourism sector to attract foreign tourists, develop a smart tourism ecosystem associated with digital transformation and green transformation and develop linkage for tourism development with provinces and cities throughout the country.

Leaders of HCMC have asked the municipal Tourism Department to coordinate relevant units to reopen scenic helicopter tours to attract visitors to the city. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Van Dung, the growth in the number of visitors has contributed to the remarkable revenue growth of the city’s tourism sector, reaching more than VND160 trillion (US$6.5 billion), up 22 percent compared to 2022, accounting for 24 percent of the country's total revenue, and up 13.5 percent compared to 2019. It has had the highest growth rate in the past five years (2019-2023), contributing around 10 percent to the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

The industry needs to develop tourism products associated with HCMC’s first metro line which is expected to open in July this year, and reopen helicopter tours to enjoy the sights of the city from above, he said.

The scenic helicopter flight featuring views of the city from above was officially served on April 30, 2022. The new tourist product that was launched by the HCMC Department of Tourism in coordination with the 175 Military Hospital, the Southern Helicopter Company, and travel companies in the city attracted many visitors.

The municipal Department of Tourism needs to create favorable conditions for the HCMC Tourism Association, businesses, and districts in the city to join hands to contribute to the development of tourism products, building and spreading the city's tourism brand to attract visitors to stay longer and spend more, he stressed.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh