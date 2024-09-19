Heavy rain, high tide cause landslides and dike breaches in Mekong Delta

The combination of heavy rain and high tide in the Mekong Delta region has led to landslides and dike breaches, causing flooding and damage to infrastructure and farmland.

Heavy rain and high tide cause landslides and dike breaches in Mekong Delta (Illustrative photo)

The water level on the Hau River in Can Tho City was measured at 1.85 meters yesterday, nearly reaching the third-stage of warning level and 0.12 meters higher than the previous day. Many riverside roads have been flooded. The water level is expected to continue rising on the next day.

Meanwhile, Hau Giang Province saw continuous rain and thunderstorms resulting in significant damage to late summer-autumn rice crops, which were in the harvesting stage.

Worse, Long An Province has declared a state of emergency due to a landslide on the Kenh Han River bank in Phuoc Vinh Dong Commune of Can Giuoc District. The landslide has directly affected about 20 households with 80 people living in the affected areas.

Elsewhere in Ben Tre Province, Chairman of the People's Committee in Cho Lach District Pham Anh Linh said that a section of the dike in Vinh Binh commune had collapsed, causing flooding that affected 15 hectares of fruit trees and crops. The culprit of the dike breach was identified as heavy rain in recent days, weakening the dike's foundation combined with the rising river water level.

Prior, on September 18, Phu Quoc City of Kien Giang Province continued to experience heavy rain; subsequently, many roads and residential areas in communes such as Duong To, Ham Ninh, Cuu Duong, and Duong Dong were severely flooded, with some areas under nearly 1 meter of water.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan