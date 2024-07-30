Head Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue directs authorities to ensure children’s schooling

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue asked authorities in districts to revise the number of children including immigrating children to ensure that all children are admitted to schools.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue shakes hands with voters

After the 17th session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, head Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and delegates from the second unit of the City People’s Council met with voters in Thu Duc City. During the meeting, voters expressed their worries about the children of immigrating families. Voters said that children of residents who do not meet temporary residence requirements may be unable to attend public schools.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Propaganda and Education Board Head Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue emphasized the need to prioritize full school attendance for children and ensure that no child falls into a situation of dropping out. He stressed that no reason should hinder children from attending classes.

Head Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue requested that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Thu Duc City ascertain how many children of the 658 residents in Ward 13 of Phuoc Long A Ward who have raised concerns about inadequate temporary residence conditions are of school age but have not been evaluated.

Voters also raised concerns about the implementation of transportation projects and the slow issuance of property ownership certificates for residents in high-rise housing projects.

Regarding the Bac Rach Chiec project, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue revealed that during the visit with the second unit of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, certain transparency issues were discovered and reported. The City People’s Council proposed that the Party Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee transfer the investigative agency to conduct a thorough examination, investigation, and verification of the matter.

The investigative agency is currently finalizing its investigation into this project and will soon publicize its results to address any obstacles.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan