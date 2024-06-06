Head of Propaganda, Education Board visits typical elders on Vietnam Elderly Day

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City this afternoon paid visits and extended wishes for health and longevity to typical elders, residing in District 5 on the occasion of the 83rd traditional day of the Vietnamese elderly (June 6, 1941-2024).

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue hands over a commemorative longevity certificate to elder Duong Thi Hien. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue led the delegation including representatives of the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

The delegates arrived at the private house of old woman Duong Thi Hien, 90, residing in Ward 6 who is a retired party member, a core member of the Traditional Mothers Association Club and a member of the Elderly Association.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue talked with her. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Here, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue talked with and extended good health, longevity and happiness to her.

On the occasion of the traditional day of the Vietnamese elderly, the old woman received a commemorative longevity certificate and a special gift.

The HCMC delegation visits and extends good health, longevity and happiness to typical elder Nguyen Vinh on their traditional day. (June 6). (Photo:SGGP/ Chi Thach)

After that, the delegates visited and extended good health, longevity and happiness to typical elder Nguyen Vinh, 90, residing in Ward 9, District 5 who is a member of the Elderly Association, a son of Heroic Vietnamese Mother Le Thi Tho and martyr Nguyen Thanh and a sister of martyr Nguyen Giao.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue respectfully wished him to always be healthy, peaceful and live happily with his grandchildren as well as always be a shining example for generations of young people.

