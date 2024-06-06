HCMC leaders extend greetings to elders on their traditional day

The visit aims to mark the 83rd anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnamese elderly (June 6, 1941 - 2024).
The delegation extended the best health wishes and 90th birthday greetings to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Bieu who was credited with revolutionary service and awarded the Third-Class Resistance War Order.
At the visit to Mrs. Vo Chanh Minh who was credited with revolutionary service and presented the Third-Class Resistance War Order, the city’s chairman wished her good health, and joy and hoped she would continue to be a shining example for generations of young people.
Mr. Mai affirmed that the city’s leaders always give care and respect to the elderly and highly appreciate their outstanding contributions to the development of the southern metropolis.
On this occasion, he presented congratulatory certificates marking the 90th birthday of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Bieu and Mrs. Vo Chanh Minh.
On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited and presented gifts to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Bay and Mr. Nguyen Chanh Quang in District 6.
The Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee wished the elders good health and joy, and hoped that they would continue to educate the younger generations and contribute to the city’s development.
He also suggested the local authorities continuously carry out policies supporting and caring for old people.