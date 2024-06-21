HCYU Central Committee launches video clip contest on youth volunteer activities

Young people join hands with the related units to support the implementation of 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line project. (Photo: SGGP)

The competition titled “25 Years of Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign’s Imprint” is open to Vietnamese and foreign individuals and organizations who have participated in the Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign that is organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee from 2000 to 2024; Youth Union members, young people and residents living in localities that have received volunteer youth teams.

The video entries with Vietnamese language narration feature imprints of the Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign over the past 25 years.

The video clips need to showcase at least one of the contents including activities of individuals or organizations who directly participate in the Summer Youth Volunteer Campaigns; activities of young people, residents, and local authorities in provinces and cities that have received volunteer youth teams; imprints of the Youth Union, Vietnam Youth Federation, Vietnamese Students' Association and levels of local government in coordinating, directing, and implementing the Summer Youth Volunteer Campaigns; outstanding contributions to changing economic, cultural, and social aspects resulting from the implementation of these campaigns in localities.

The entries can be submitted to the organization board from June 20 to August 5. The online screening and voting round will be organized on August 20-30. The final round will take place from September 1-10 and the award ceremony is expected to be held at the end of September.

Each participant can submit only one video clip for the competition. The group entries must include the names of all team members and the leader.

Contestants must post their video clips on TikTok with the hashtag #dauan25namchiendichhe , and send the link to the organizer’s email, dauan25namchiendichhe@gmail.com.

The organization board will present one main prize “Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign’s Imprint”, and five minor titles including Exam Season Assistance Program’s Imprint, Hoa Phuong Do (Red Flamboyant Flower) Campaign’s Imprint, Green Summer Volunteer Campaign’s Imprint, Ky Nghi Hong (Pink Holiday) Campaign’s Imprint , and Green March Campaign’s Imprint.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh