HCMC’s Vice Party Chief receives Peruvian Communist Party's delegation

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai received Secretary of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Central Committee in charge of Foreign Affairs Hidebrando Cuhuanca Segovia on November 17.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam is steadfast in its path towards socialism bringing prosperity and happiness to the people.

The year 2024 will mark the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Peru diplomatic ties. Ho Chi Minh City’s delegation of high-ranking officials expects to pay a visit to Peru, the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee said.

On behalf of the Party, Government, and People of the southern metropolis, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai sent his best wishes to the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Central Committee.

For his part, Mr. Hidebrando Cahuanca Segoviat treasured relations with Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City as well as highlightly appreciated the Vietnamese struggle for independence.

He expressed his emotions when visiting President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Ho Chi Minh City, and affirmed to strengthen friendly and cooperative relations with Vietnam on the basis of friendly relations and solidarity between the two countries and the two Parties, and cooperation in the socio-economic field.