HCMC’s tourist arrivals top 30 million in 10 months

HCMC welcomed more than 30 million domestic and foreign visitors during January – October, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The number included 4.12 million foreign tourists or 82 percent of the set target.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services was more than VND89.45 trillion (US$3.6 billion), and that from travel services was over VND8.9 trillion, up 30.6 pecent and 68.3 percent year on year, respectively.

Director of the municipal tourism department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa attributed the result to the sector's efforts to develop an array of tourism programs that connect tourist attractions in the city, and those that link local destinations with tourism sites in 13 Mekong Delta provinces, Southeastern region, Northwestern region, Northeastern region, and north central region.

With a view to realizing its goal of welcoming 5 million international visitors and more than 35 million domestic ones, and gaining some VND160 trillion in tourism revenue, the sector will continue to popularise its standout tourism offerings through various events.

The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, which will take place from December 4 to 10, has received enthusiastic responses from travel companies. It will feature special tourism, sport, and musical events, along with promotional programs to stimulate shopping and travel demand across the southern economic hub.

A highlight of the week will be an exhibition where Thu Duc City and 21 districts of HCMC will display their tourism information and images, including attractive tours and typical tourism products.

Local tourism businesses are working to branch out new tours and design incentives for green tourism products and services in response to Tourism Week.