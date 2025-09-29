Direct flights between Russia and Khanh Hoa to reoperate in October

The direct flights from Russia to Cam Ranh, Khanh Hoa Province, operated by Nordwind Airlines, will be resumed in October 2025 after a five-year suspension.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. on September 29, Nordwind Airlines flight RA73850 from Moscow landed at Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa Province.

Leaders of Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, along with representatives of relevant units, presented gifts to passengers and crew members to create a memorable and friendly impression.

Director of Khanh Hoa Provincial Center for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Truong Van Tien indicated that the event marks an important milestone in restoring the Eastern European market and opens a new growth phase for the province’s tourism sector.

These tourists typically stay longer and spend more. Reviving the Russian market and expanding into Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will help Khanh Hoa Province diversify its tourist sources and raise the proportion of international visitors to the province, he added.

Leaders of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, along with delegates, present gifts and bouquets to welcome Russian passengers. (Photo: SGGP/Thao Phat)

Starting from October 2025, Nordwind Airlines will operate an average of 18–22 flights per month, carrying an estimated 6,800 passengers monthly.

The airline’s flights will connect Cam Ranh with eight Russian cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Kazan, Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk.

Currently, international flights to Cam Ranh Airport maintain 33–34 flights per day. Of which, the Republic of Korea and China remain the two key markets, providing a substantial and consistent passenger flow.

Additionally, there are about 30 weekly flights from Russia to Cam Ranh, including 26 charter flights operated by Ikar Airlines, IreAero, Azur Air, RedWings and Vietjet Air, along with four commercial flights operated by Aeroflot.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong