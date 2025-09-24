Con Dao National Park added to IUCN Green List

A national park in Ho Chi Minh City's Con Dao has been added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s Green List.

Tourists enjoy green tourism experiences in Con Dao

Con Dao National Park has officially been recognized on the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, joining a prestigious global network of effectively managed conservation sites.

This achievement follows the recognition of Cat Tien National Park and Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve, making Con Dao the third site in Vietnam to receive this status.

The announcement was made by Director Nguyen Khac Pho of Con Dao National Park, who stated that the park's inclusion on the list is a significant milestone. "This recognition affirms that our nature management and conservation efforts are effective and transparent," he said. "It also confirms that the park's rich marine and forest ecosystems, with their valuable biodiversity, are being sustainably protected, placing Con Dao on par with many of the world’s leading protected areas."

Con Dao National Park is recognized on the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas

The IUCN Green List is a global benchmark that acknowledges protected areas with successful conservation outcomes. To achieve this certification, a site must meet and maintain 17 criteria and 50 indicators across four key areas:

Good governance

Good design and planning

Effective management

Successful conservation outcomes

The assessment process is carried out by an independent panel under the supervision of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). While the standards are consistent globally, they are adapted to local contexts to analyze governance gaps and help managers identify solutions to improve performance.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan