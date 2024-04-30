HCMC’s tourism revenues up to US$127,589,208

Ho Chi Minh City's tourism revenue reached VND3,235 billion (US$127,589,208) in the holidays this year when one million holidaymakers came to the southern metropolis for sightseeing tours.

Voyagers arrive in HCMC

Saigontourist Travel this afternoon welcomed 654 voyagers on the ship Azamara Journey of Azamara Cruises which docked at Nha Rong port - Khanh Hoi. Tourists are Americans, Germans, British, and Canadians who will stay in Vietnam for two days. As per plan, they will visit Ho Chi Minh City and My Tho City of Tien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta.

In Ho Chi Minh City, visitors visit the famous Ben Thanh Market and Binh Tay Market and learn to cook Vietnamese dishes as well as make sand paintings and traditional coffee-making activities. Moreover, they will take a Jeep ride to see Ho Chi Minh City at night and enjoy street food, see the sunset on a boat along the Saigon River, take the Les Rives speedboat to visit Can Gio with Monkey Island, Bat Lagoon, and crocodiles. They will also sit on the high-speed train to Ben Dinh - Cu Chi to visit the Cu Chi tunnels and see the panoramic view of the Saigon River from the terrace of the Majestic Hotel.

On a trip to My Tho City, tourists will visit the Tien River, Thoi Son dunes, and a beekeeping farm to enjoy honey tea and garden fruits. They can also cycle on village roads, listen to UNESCO-recognized Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo and row boat in the Vam Chua canal.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism informed that during the holiday period of April 30 and May 1, about 969,000 tourists decided to choose the southern metropolis as a destination for their holidays an increase of 2 percent compared to the same period.

There are nearly 325,000 domestic tourists and about 54,000 international visitors during the holidays witnessing an increase of 1.6 percent and 12.5 percent over the same period respectively.

The number of guests at accommodation facilities is estimated at about 200,000, an increase of 11 percent over the same period in 2023. Room capacity is estimated at 75 percent, an increase of 2.7 percent over the same period. Total revenue during the holiday season is about VND 3,235 billion, up 3.4 percent against the same period last year.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan