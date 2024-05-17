HCMC leaders meet Vietnamese community in Japan’s Osaka City

This morning, within the framework of a business trip to Japan, Ho Chi Minh City's delegation met the Vietnamese business community and the Vietnamese community in Osaka City.

At the meeting between the delegation led by Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Vietnamese community, Head of the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Vu Thi Huynh Mai spoke of the southern metropolis’ policies in appealing financial resources of Vietnamese people abroad to contribute to the city’s growth.

Ms. Mai affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City identifies the resources of Vietnamese people abroad in general and the Vietnamese community in Japan as one of the important driving forces for the city’s development. At the same time, it is an important bridge to cultivate friendship and cooperation between the two countries in general, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Japan in particular.

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese has proactively coordinated with departments and agencies to implement overseas Vietnamese work in the new situation in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan speaks at the meeting

At the same time, the committee has disseminated Ho Chi Minh City's preferential income policies for experts, scientists, and people with special talents to attract high-quality human resources to work for the city.

Additionally, the committee has implemented projects to attract overseas Vietnamese resources to participate in the development of Ho Chi Minh City. In particular, the plan to build ‘Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space - Meeting point for overseas Vietnamese" is expected to be inaugurated on the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the committee on June 8, 2024.

At the meeting, President Le Thuong of the Vietnamese Association of Kansai Region revealed solutions to develop distribution channels of goods for Ho Chi Minh City businesses to the Japanese market which is a large market with stability in consumption.

According to President Le Thuong, Ho Chi Minh City should open an introduction center to promote products in Japan. The Kansai Region Vietnamese Association will support Ho Chi Minh City businesses in understanding regulations in Japan and how to access the Japanese market as well as promote Ho Chi Minh City to Japanese partners.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan gifts Vietnamese business people in Japan

At the program, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and the delegation witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association (HUBA) with the Vietnam Union Association in Japan, the Japan-Vietnam Trade Association and the Vietnam Business Association in Japan.

On this occasion, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee presented a Vietnamese bookcase to the Vietnam Union Association in Japan to help raise awareness of the national language and culture for overseas Vietnamese in Japan and international friends. It is expected to become a driving force in promoting the movement of teaching and learning Vietnamese in the community, thereby, contributing to the preservation and promotion of cultural identity and national traditions.

By Dong Son – Translated By Anh Quan