HCMC, Australia’s Victoria strengthen cooperation in various fields

The delegation from HCMC led by Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Phan Van Mai had a working session on green growth with the Monash Sustainable Development Institute and ClimateWorks Center in Melbourne on May 16.

Enhancing capabilities for green transformation

During the working session, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai said that the southern metropolis wished to cooperate with the two units to enhance its capacity to implement green transformation. Therefore, the city hoped to look for opportunities for connections in the green growth areas such as green finance, technology investment, and technology transfer.

In the initial phase of transition, HCMC will focus on investing in green infrastructure, green energy, and technology. These are areas that require sizable resources.

The Chairman of the city People's Committee hoped that the Monash University and the Australian Government would cooperate and support investment or call for investment into these fields in HCMC.

Tony Capon, Director of the Monash Sustainable Development Institute stated that HCMC has a lot of potential and conditions for green transformation. It provides an opportunity for the city to maintain a competitive advantage.

The Monash Sustainable Development Institute has research departments and divisions that could give support to HCMC to solve and carry out the city’s issues, such as Climateworks, Circular Economy Research Center, and the Water Research Center.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee also suggested that the Monash Sustainable Development Institute and ClimateWorks Center support the Southern economic hub to update its strategic framework and policies for green economic development and cooperate with the city to enhance awareness and capacity for green transformation.

Additionally, he hoped that the two units would provide an aid for the conversion of industrial zones, circular economy, green infrastructure, improvement of water resources, transformation of the textile and garment industry, and development of green agriculture.

The HCMC’s chairman has delegated the HCMC Institute for Development Studies to promptly work with the units to discuss a cooperation framework in the coming time.

Cooperating in digital transformation and green growth

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Ms. Jacinta Allan, governor of Victoria State highly appreciated the HCMC delegation’s visit to Australia, contributing to strengthening cooperation between the southern economic hub and the state of Victoria.

The two sides have strong foundations for cooperation, including the development of the Vietnamese community in Victoria, and the collaboration between universities and research institutes. The Premier of Victoria State expressed her desire to visit HCMC at the earliest opportunity.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee emphasized that the visit aimed to enhance exchanges and contacts between the two sides following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Victorian Government and HCMC in 2022.

He acknowledged the investment activities of Victoria State's enterprises in the city, including RMIT University’s projects and the role of the Victoria State’s Trade and Investment office in HCMC.

He also proposed that Victoria State and HCMC take the lead in developing the substance of the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership to further enhance the relationship between the two countries and the two localities.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in the key sectors, such as science and technology, innovation and creativity, healthcare, digital transformation, and green growth, especially the effective implementation of cooperation agreements signed during the visit.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai took the occasion to invite the Premier of Victoria State to visit the city on the occasion of the HCMC Economic Forum and Friendship Dialogue which are scheduled to be held in September.

Developing technology for the operation of smart transportation

On the same day, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai witnessed the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement between the Department of Transport and Polytechnic University of HCMC, and Australia’s Monash University.

Under the agreement, the Polytechnic University of HCMC, and Australia’s Monash University will strengthen cooperation in carrying out research collaboration, organizing exchanges between students of the two sides, offering joint international post-graduate training programs, and establishing a joint research center to promote academic and research activities.

The HCMC Department of Transport and Monash University will collaborate to develop new technologies to serve the management and operation of smart transportation systems, jointly implement research programs in the field of smart transportation operations in HCMC, and develop research projects and pilot plans on new technologies in the management and operation of smart transportation systems in the city.

On the day, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai aslo attended the Policy Dialogue on Digital Transformation, Innovation and Creativity which was organized by the Vietnam-Australia Policy Institute, and granted an investment certificate to RMIT University.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh