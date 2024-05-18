Ho Chi Minh City

Program connects 162 Laotian, Cambodian students with 96 Vietnamese families

On May 18, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, in collaboration with relevant units, organized the program "Vietnamese Families with Laotian and Cambodian Students Studying in HCMC 2024", connecting Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students.

During the event, Mr. Ngo Thanh Son, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, shared that the program enhances cultural exchanges between the people of these countries and broadly disseminates information to the city's residents and Laotian and Cambodian students studying in HCMC about the countries' cultures, histories, traditions, and the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Mr. Ngo Thanh Son, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, speaks at the event.

This program also offers international students a chance to experience the daily life of Vietnamese families. Through this experience, they can build emotional bonds and receive material and spiritual support while studying far from home.

Participating in the "Vietnamese Families with Laotian and Cambodian Students Studying in HCMC" program for the third year, Truong Thuy Uyen, residing in District 4, shared that she hosts two Cambodian students this year.

Uyen shared that many students had just come to Vietnam for the first time, so they were unfamiliar with the environment, not yet fluent in Vietnamese, and apprehensive about being in a foreign country. With sincere affection and a loving heart, Uyen and many other host parents have helped these students get accustomed to Vietnamese customs and gradually adapt to daily life within their families.

The joy of international students and Vietnamese families when participating in the program

In 2024, the Program Organizing Committee has mobilized and confirmed the participation of 96 families, 127 Laotian students, and 35 Cambodian students. This year, the number of participating families and students increased by 1.5 times compared to 2023.

This growth shows the increasing appeal of the program, as well as the desire of Laotian and Cambodian students to experience life, community culture, and daily activities within Vietnamese families.

A Laotian student and his host family

The program "Vietnamese Families with Laotian and Cambodian Students Studying in HCMC" is scheduled to take place from May to December 2024. The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, along with its member organizations and the Vietnam Fatherland Front system in Thu Duc City and districts, will organize various activities alongside the program throughout the year. These activities include Vietnam - Laos - Cambodia Family Day, journeys to origins, visits to significant sites in HCMC, cultural exchanges, sightseeing, and experiential activities.

The joy of international students and Vietnamese families when participating in the program
By Hong Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan

