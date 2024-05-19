HCMC leaders pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh on his birth anniversary

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4 on May 19.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen aims to mark the 134th birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024).

Attending the event were Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and city leaders expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

The city’s leaders pay tribute to late President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s leaders also remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late President Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career are a great moral example of a true communist soldier. The late president went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.

On the same day, the delegation offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offer flowers to pay respect to late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh