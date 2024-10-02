HCMC’s tourism revenue reaches nearly VND140.4 trillion in 9 months

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reported that during the first nine months of 2024, the total revenue from tourism approached VND140.4 trillion (US$5.6 billion).

Visitors in Suoi Tien Park

Moreover, the southern largest city attracted over 4 million international visitors and more than 27 million domestic tourists.

Director Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism stated that the tourism sector is actively promoting unique destinations and tourism products.

Efforts are being made to enhance the marketing of appealing tourism offerings, foster connections among tourism and travel businesses to develop routes and destinations, elevate the quality of tourism services, and ensure a diverse range of products.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan