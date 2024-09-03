HCMC’s tourism revenue in four-day holiday reaches US$117,532,961

A four-day holiday in Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to have generated VND2,940 billion (US$ 117,532,961) in tourism revenue.

Visitors to Cu Chi tunnels

This information was released by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism today. It is projected that the total revenue from tourism in the area during the four-day National Day holiday will reach VND2,940 billion.

It is estimated that 980,000 individuals will visit tourist and entertainment areas, representing a 2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 (960,000 individuals in 2023). It is estimated that approximately 425,000 domestic tourists visited Ho Chi Minh City during the period in question, representing a 1.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 with 420,000.

The number of international visitors to the southern metropolis is estimated to be approximately 38,800, representing a 3.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 (around 37,600 in 2022).

The estimated number of guests staying at hotels is 214,630, representing a 32.5 percent increase over the same period in 2023 (roughly 162,000 in 2023). It is estimated that room occupancy will reach approximately 85 percent, representing a 6.3 percent increase over the same period in 2023.

In certain entertainment and tourist areas of Ho Chi Minh City, the number of visitors remains high, with many people coming to enjoy the attractions on offer. A cursory examination of the statistical data pertaining to the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site and the Can Gio Sac Forest Historical Site reveals that the total number of visitors during the four-day holiday period has reached a considerable figure, with the majority of these individuals engaging in recreational activities and subsequently departing on the same day.

Approximately 15,000 visitors to Dam Sen Cultural Park was reported yesterday. In general, the number of visitors during this holiday period exhibited an increase of approximately 20 percent in comparison to the same period last year.

The number of visitors to the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens remains high, although it is not as great as on the 2nd of September, which was the peak period. According to the director of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the number of visitors yesterday remains significantly lower than that observed during the same period last year.

On the same day, customers continued to visit supermarkets and shopping centers in large numbers, with many engaging in the pursuit of promotional items. This presents an opportunity for consumers to procure items at good prices.

By Thi Hong -Translated By Anh Quan