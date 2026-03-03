SGGP, HUFLIT forge media, digital training partnership

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, and Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Vice Rector of HUFLIT, sign the memorandum of understanding.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) and Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology (HUFLIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking a significant step in cooperation between a leading press agency and a higher education institution, while opening up new prospects for human resource development and digital transformation on the morning of March 3.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP, and Associate Professor - Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Vice Rector of HUFLIT, along with representatives of functional departments from both sides.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Vu presents commemorative gifts to the SGGP delegation.

Addressing the event, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong underscored that journalism is undergoing profound changes amid the sweeping impact of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data. She stressed that today’s journalists must not only maintain strong political acumen and professional competence, but also master digital skills, adopt multi-platform thinking, and demonstrate high adaptability. In this context, cooperation with HUFLIT — an institution with strengths in foreign languages and information technology — carries practical significance in training a workforce capable of meeting the demands of digital transformation in media.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong hands over a large-format map of HCMC’s administrative units to HUFLIT’s leadership.

Under the MoU, the two sides will collaborate on a range of key initiatives, including communications support for student admissions; organizing internships and field placements; contributing to the development and updating of curricula aligned with the converged newsroom model; hosting seminars and thematic workshops; providing training in journalism, communications and public relations; promoting the application of artificial intelligence in media operations; and enhancing foreign language proficiency for staff.

Based on practical needs, SGGP may also coordinate with HUFLIT to assess and pilot technology platforms researched and developed by the university, with a view to applying them in professional newsroom activities.

The partnership will further extend to joint participation in the “Toa Sang Gia Tri Viet” (Shining Vietnamese Values) program, and to promoting campaigns such as “Each Day a Good News Story, Each Week a Beautiful Story” and “Building the Model Values of Vietnamese Youth in the New Era” among students, thereby contributing to the dissemination of positive values within the community.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong presents a map of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units to Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Vu. The map presentation program, featuring Vietnam’s 34 provinces and centrally governed cities, is supported by Agribank.

Associate Professor - Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Vu described the agreement as an important milestone, laying the groundwork for concrete cooperation in digital transformation, communications coordination, and training collaboration. He noted that the partnership would create opportunities for technology transfer, skills enhancement, and mindset development for students, particularly in journalism and communications. Expressing confidence in a responsible and sustainable partnership, he said both sides would continue expanding suitable projects in line with the educational environment, contributing to improved training quality and meeting workforce demands in a new phase of development.

On the occasion, SGGP presented the university with large-format maps of Vietnam’s provincial administrative units and of HCMC’s administrative divisions.

Founded in 1992 as the Saigon Private School of Foreign Languages and Information Technology, HUFLIT was among the first non-public universities in Southern Vietnam. Over more than three decades of development, the institution has built a reputation for training generations of dynamic and innovative graduates, supplying high-quality human resources that are well regarded by employers and responsive to societal needs.

By Viet Nga – Translated by Thuy Doan