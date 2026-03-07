Australia and Vietnam deepen ties through digital skills roadshow

The Australian Digital Skills Roadshow 2026 in Da Nang has brought together 25 leading universities and institutions to showcase Australia’s expertise in digital education.

Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, received Ms. Emma McDonald, Austrade’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner to Vietnam.

The Australian Digital Skills Roadshow 2026 – Vietnam (Australia Digital Skills Education and Training Fair 2026) took place in Da Nang City from March 2 to 10. This program, a part of the Australia Digital Skills Education and Training Fair 2026 series in Southeast Asia, reinforces bilateral cooperation and prepares Vietnam’s workforce for the demands of the digital era..

The program, implemented by the Australian Government's Trade and Investment Agency (Austrade), is being carried out in four countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, aiming to showcase Australia's leading capabilities and strengths in digital skills education and training. This reaffirms Australia's commitment to supporting skills development and enhancing the readiness of the workforce in digital technology fields across the region.

It is also a crucial opportunity to promote bilateral cooperation agreements on education, training, and student exchange, while strengthening economic ties and people-to-people connections, aiming for shared prosperity and meeting future workforce needs.

The event was attended by delegates from 25 esteemed Australian universities and educational institutions, highlighting Australia's digital training capabilities across the student's educational journey, encompassing academic pathways and scholarship opportunities, as well as prospective career avenues in the domains of Industry 4.0, advanced information and communication technology (ICT), quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, data science and analytics, and cybersecurity.

Ms. Emma McDonald, Austrade’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner to Vietnam, stated: "The 2026 Australia Education and Training Fair on Digital Skills exemplifies Australia’s dedication to fostering a collaborative future with Vietnam, enhancing employment opportunities, innovation, and economic development. By working closely with educational partners, Australia seeks to offer adaptable training pathways that correspond with Vietnam’s digital transformation efforts."

Australia has become a leading destination for Vietnamese students, with more than 45,000 currently enrolled and a vibrant alumni community of over 160,000. This network of graduates, trained at Australian institutions, is playing a pivotal role in driving Vietnam’s economic growth across diverse sectors.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan