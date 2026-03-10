Ho Chi Minh City expands pilot preschool program to 15 facilities

Educationists gathered yesterday as Ho Chi Minh City announced the next phase of its pilot preschool education program, extending implementation to 15 institutions with a focus on innovation, experiential learning, and standardized teacher training.

At yesterday's workshop

Yesterday afternoon, more than 200 education management officials in Ho Chi Minh City participated in the workshop titled "Pilot Implementation of the New Preschool Education Program" organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

Ly Thi Suong, Deputy Head of the Preschool Education Department under Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Education and Training, noted that prior to the administrative boundary reorganization, Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province (formerly) were among six localities nationwide chosen by the Ministry of Education and Training to pilot the new preschool program in the 2022–2023 school year.

Students at Hoa Lu Kindergarten in Saigon Ward of Ho Chi Minh City participate in activities applying information technology and digital transformation.

So far, the initiative has been rolled out at six preschools, one group class, and one kindergarten class across the two localities.

Following the pilot phase, administrators and teachers have embraced innovation by creating more open learning environments and shifting from one-way instruction to hands-on, experiential activities for children. Deputy Head Ly Thi Suong emphasized that these changes provide a foundation for Ho Chi Minh City to contribute valuable input toward refining the new preschool education program.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Le Thuy My Chau, urges localities and preschools to promote proactiveness and creativity in implementing the new program.

After the administrative boundary reorganization, Ho Chi Minh City now leads the nation in the scale of preschool education, with 1,832 institutions and more than 54,600 administrators, teachers, and staff. Beginning with the 2016–2027 school year, the city will extend the pilot program to 15 preschools. To oversee the rollout, the education sector has formed a city-level Steering Committee tasked with coordination, professional support, and supervision.

The pilot implementation roadmap prioritizes areas with favorable infrastructure and personnel conditions to gain experience and aim for replication of the model to the actual conditions of each area.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Le Thuy My Chau, requested educational institutions to review and supplement facilities and equipment to meet the requirements of the pilot program. Moreover, at the same time, the Deputy Director asked schools to standardize the professional qualifications and expertise of management staff and teachers.

Specifically for localities, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training requested the development of flexible implementation plans that suit the local reality, combining training, professional development, guidance, and inspection and supervision to ensure the resources for implementation.