HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2024 opens

HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2024, one of the much-awaited events of the Lunar New Year in the city opened at Tao Dan Park in District 1 on February 6 (on the 27th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the city has successfully organized the Spring Flower Festival since 1981. The HCMC Spring Flower Festival and Nguyen Hue Flower Street have become two of the city's iconic traditional events imbued with the unique culture of the people in the southern metropolis during the Tet holidays.

The Spring Flower Festival not only meets the visitors’ needs to go sightseeing during the lunar New Year but also preserves the beautiful traditional culture of the Tet holidays. This year’s event is diverse and rich in variety with many species thanks to the elaborate preparation of artisans and gardeners as well as the coordination among competent departments of the city, he added.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (R) attends the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The 44th edition of its kind themed “Beloved Spring- Tet reunion” features thousands of ornamental plants, bonsai, rock gardens, dried trees, grafted stones, cacti, ornamental fish, and rare flowers.

There are sections presenting collections of ancient yellow apricot trees, Plumeria trees, different types of orchids, stone lotus plants, types of ornamental birds and fish, and an exhibition of wood sculptures.

The event also includes a series of activities, such as kylin and dragon dance performances, art shows, folk games, performance of don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music), and more.

Spring Flower Festival 2024 will run until February 15 (on the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Some images of HCMC's Spring Flower Festival 2024:

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh