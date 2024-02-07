Culture/art

HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2024 opens

SGGP

HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2024, one of the much-awaited events of the Lunar New Year in the city opened at Tao Dan Park in District 1 on February 6 (on the 27th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

31-4750.jpg
At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the city has successfully organized the Spring Flower Festival since 1981. The HCMC Spring Flower Festival and Nguyen Hue Flower Street have become two of the city's iconic traditional events imbued with the unique culture of the people in the southern metropolis during the Tet holidays.

The Spring Flower Festival not only meets the visitors’ needs to go sightseeing during the lunar New Year but also preserves the beautiful traditional culture of the Tet holidays. This year’s event is diverse and rich in variety with many species thanks to the elaborate preparation of artisans and gardeners as well as the coordination among competent departments of the city, he added.

14-5417.jpg
Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (R) attends the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The 44th edition of its kind themed “Beloved Spring- Tet reunion” features thousands of ornamental plants, bonsai, rock gardens, dried trees, grafted stones, cacti, ornamental fish, and rare flowers.

There are sections presenting collections of ancient yellow apricot trees, Plumeria trees, different types of orchids, stone lotus plants, types of ornamental birds and fish, and an exhibition of wood sculptures.

The event also includes a series of activities, such as kylin and dragon dance performances, art shows, folk games, performance of don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music), and more.

Spring Flower Festival 2024 will run until February 15 (on the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Some images of HCMC's Spring Flower Festival 2024:

15-8365.jpg
16-9956.jpg
17-1562.jpg
18-6520.jpg
19-8600.jpg
20-6959.jpg
21-6689.jpg
22-5809.jpg
23-4826.jpg
24-5107.jpg
25-4238.jpg
26-6108.jpg
27-4770.jpg
28-1873.jpg
29-6496.jpg
30-8760.jpg
Related News
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2024 Lunar New Year Tao Dan Park ornamental plants bonsai rock gardens

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn