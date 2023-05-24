HCMC's propaganda leader receives China’s Central Publicity Department

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue received a delegation of officials from the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on May 24.

The reception was attended by Zhang Jianchun, Deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, representatives of Vietnam’s Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the People's Publishing House of China, Chinese Consul General to HCMC Wei Huaxiang.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue highlighted cooperation programs, propaganda and cultural exchanges between HCMC and Chinese localities that have become more developed. Vietnam and China have many similarities in this field.

He said that HCMC has strengthened propaganda activities marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), 50 years since the city was named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976-2026) as well as organized Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space featuring the cultural identities of the southern metropolis.

He informed activities of the diversified mass media in HCMC and operation of the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House which is regarded as a publishing unit releasing many valuable prints contributing to implementing propaganda tasks in the country and promoting Vietnam’s positive information to international communities.

According to Mr. Zhang Jianchun, Deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at the talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in 2022, Vietnam and China issued a joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, especially people-to-people exchanges and propaganda cooperation playing an important role.

The Chinese delegation’s visit aims to implement the common perception of the leaders of the two countries in the field of culture and propaganda and strengthen cooperative ties through a cooperation agreement signed by Vietnam’s Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the People's Publishing House of China.

He suggested the two sides enhance exchanges of culture, people-to-people, and theoretical works, accelerate cooperation in publishing, tourism associated with culture, and translation in order to promote broader mutual understanding among the people of the two countries.

The Chinese leader invited the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House to participate in Beijing International Book Fair in June and suggested the southern economic hub give an allowance for opening a Chinese book stall in HCMC Book Street.