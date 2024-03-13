HCMC’s leaders visit Vietnamese families adopting Laotian, Cambodian students

Chairwoman of the VFF Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen on March 12 visited Vietnamese families, Laotian and Cambodian students who participate in the fostering program ‘Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in HCMC”.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai (6th, L) leads a delegation to visit the family of Ms. Kieu Nguyet Hong Lien in Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)



At the visit to the families of Mr. Nguyen Van Trieu in District 8, Ms. Truong Thuy Uyen in District 4, Ms. Quach Kim Lan in District 1, and Ms.Diep Thi Kim Hanh in District 5, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen said that the meaningful fostering program ‘Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in HCMC” has been implemented for many years. It aims to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthen traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries.

She expressed her thanks to Vietnamese families for actively participating in the program to help students better understand Vietnamese culture, relationships, and family life, and closely connected with life in HCMC.

On the same day, another delegation led by Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong visited the families of Ms. Do Thi Phuong Anh in District 1, Ms. Nguyen Thi Nguyet Tu in District 5 and Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Thu in District 10.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong affirmed that HCMC’s leaders always create favorable conditions for Laotian and Cambodian students to study at HCMC and learn about Vietnamese cultural activities and family life.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai visited and extended gratitude to the families of Ms. Kieu Nguyet Hong Lien in Binh Chanh District and Ms. Phan Thi Tuong Linh in Binh Tan District who have been fostering Laotian students studying in the city.

The fostering program "Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in HCMC" was launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC in coordination with the HCMC Youth Union and the social and political organizations of the city

By Thai Phuong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh