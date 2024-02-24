Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnamese families adopt over 100 Laotian, Cambodian students in HCMC in 2023

SGGP

A conference reviewing the fostering program ‘Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in HCMC” in 2023 was held in the city on February 23.

5-8146jpg-6302.jpg
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC presents certificates of merit to individuals and collectives for their outstanding contributions to the program. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC coordinated with relevant units to match 67 Vietnamese families with 91 Lao and 14 Cambodian students.

The program also aims to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthen traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries.

In addition, the HCMC Youth Union organized the Vietnam - Laos - Cambodia family festival to strengthen family relationships and give an opportunity to Laotian and Cambodian students to experience Vietnamese culture and the daily life of Vietnamese people.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC said that the people-to-people diplomacy between the overseas Vietnamese and all social classes at home gained many positive achievements.

She called on overseas Vietnamese to continuously contribute to the development of HCMC in particular and the country in general.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh

Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in HCMC fostering program People-To-People Diplomacy

