HCMC Health Department’s director pays tribute to outstanding senior citizens

A delegation led by Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health, visited and extended greetings to elderly persons in District 6 on June 5.

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health (L), visits and extends greetings to Mr. Le Van Ngu. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit was held in celebration of the 84th anniversary of the Vietnamese Elderly Traditional Day (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2025), recognizing the contributions and lifelong dedication of the city’s elderly population.

During the visit to Mr. Le Van Ngu, 90, who was awarded the 65-year Party membership badge in Ward 9, Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong extended warm wishes to the veteran Party member and his family.

Mr. Le Van Ngu served as Secretary of the District 6 Party Committee from 1986 to 1989. Throughout his career and retirement, he has remained an exemplary citizen, actively promoting Party guidelines and state policies among his family and neighbors and encouraging civic responsibility in his community.

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health, and his delegation visit Mr. Le Van Ngu and his family. (Photo: SGGP)

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health, and his delegation visit Mr. Bui Van Lam. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also paid a visit to Mr. Bui Van Lam, 90, in Ward 14. Mr. Lam comes from a family recognized for its contributions to the revolution. He is the father of a fallen soldier and a widower. Currently, he lives with his eldest daughter and grandchildren.

Due to diabetes-related complications that led to the amputation of toes, he experiences mobility challenges and is unable to work. His daughter takes care of the household but has no personal income. Despite these hardships, Mr. Lam and his family remain steadfast in adhering to the Party’s policies, state laws, and local regulations.

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong attentively listened to the elderly persons’ opinions and their reflections, expressing his delight at their good health and clear-mindedness.

He reaffirmed that Ho Chi Minh City remains deeply committed to the well-being of its elderly population. He emphasized that senior citizens are a treasured asset to society, serving as a vital source of spiritual support and exemplary role models for younger generations to emulate.

He extended his best wishes to Mr. Le Van Ngu and Mr. Bui Van Lam for continued health, happiness, and longevity, and hoped they would continue to be shining examples for generations of young people.

By Thanh An—Translated by Kim Khanh