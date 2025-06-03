HCMC’s leader visits, extends greetings to elderly persons

The visit led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan, marked the 84th anniversary of the Vietnamese Elderly Traditional Day (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2025).
At the visit to Mr. Ngo Dinh Lan, 90, who was awarded the 65-year Communist Party of Vietnam membership badge in Ward 5, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan, respectfully recognized the revolutionary veteran who was awarded the Second-Class Resistance Medal for his contributions to the country’s liberation efforts.
He expressed deep appreciation for Mr. Lan’s lifelong dedication to the revolutionary cause and the nation’s development. On behalf of the city’s leadership, he wished Mr. Lan good health, happiness, and many joyful years with his family.
During a visit to Mr. Nguyen Van Thong, 90, who is a long-time resident of Ward 28 and known for his contributions to local affairs, Mr. Vo Van Hoan informed Ho Chi Minh City’s development vision for the Binh Quoi-Thanh Da Peninsula. He also listened attentively to Mr. Thong and his family’s opinions on the city’s plans that will be thoughtfully and effectively implemented.
The city’s Vice Chairman wished Mr. Nguyen Van Thong good health and joy and hoped he would continue to be a shining example for generations of young people.