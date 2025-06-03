HCMC’s leader visits, extends greetings to elderly persons

A high-level delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city visited and extended greetings to elderly persons on June 2.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan (R) visits Mr. Ngo Dinh Lan. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan, marked the 84th anniversary of the Vietnamese Elderly Traditional Day (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2025).

At the visit to Mr. Ngo Dinh Lan, 90, who was awarded the 65-year Communist Party of Vietnam membership badge in Ward 5, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan, respectfully recognized the revolutionary veteran who was awarded the Second-Class Resistance Medal for his contributions to the country’s liberation efforts.

He expressed deep appreciation for Mr. Lan’s lifelong dedication to the revolutionary cause and the nation’s development. On behalf of the city’s leadership, he wished Mr. Lan good health, happiness, and many joyful years with his family.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan (3th,L) and delegates presents a congratulatory certificate marking the 90th birthday to Mr. Ngo Dinh Lan. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan (R) presents a congratulatory certificate marking the 90th birthday to Mr. Nguyen Van Thong. (Photo: SGGP)

During a visit to Mr. Nguyen Van Thong, 90, who is a long-time resident of Ward 28 and known for his contributions to local affairs, Mr. Vo Van Hoan informed Ho Chi Minh City’s development vision for the Binh Quoi-Thanh Da Peninsula. He also listened attentively to Mr. Thong and his family’s opinions on the city’s plans that will be thoughtfully and effectively implemented.

The city’s Vice Chairman wished Mr. Nguyen Van Thong good health and joy and hoped he would continue to be a shining example for generations of young people.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh