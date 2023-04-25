HCMC's leaders meet US enterprises

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of HCMC's People's Committee, affirmed that the city always accompanies domestic and foreign business communities, committing to enhancing appropriate investment in infrastructure, institutional framework, human resources, and living environment to create favorable conditions for enterprises, including American enterprises.

On April 25, the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) partnered with the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AmCham) to host a seminar in 2023. The event was attended by Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC; Ms. Susan Burns, Consul General of the United States in HCMC; Mr. Gregory Testerman, AmCham’s Chairman, as well as representatives from over 30 AmCham member companies and various departments and agencies in HCMC.

The Chairman of HCMC's People's Committee affirmed that the city always accompanies domestic and foreign business communities, committing to enhancing appropriate investment in infrastructure, institutional framework, human resources, and living environment to create favorable conditions for enterprises, including American enterprises.

AmCham member companies exchanged ideas and gave feedback to HCMC's leaders on a variety of topics, such as capital markets and financial services, healthcare and welfare, food and beverage, education, digital economy, energy, taxation, and customs.

Mr. Gregory Testerman expressed his positive outlook on Vietnam's macroeconomic prospects and highlighted his interest in sustainable finance. He mentioned that foreign direct investment in Vietnam now demands higher environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards with strict regulations. However, borrowers in Vietnam are not always well-prepared to meet these strict requirements. Therefore, AmCham is committed to bridging this gap and assisting borrowers in Vietnam to meet the necessary criteria to easily access loans from financial institutions that adhere to strict ESG standards.

Meanwhile, Ms. Susan Burns, Consul General of the US in HCMC, commended the city's support for American businesses to flourish and make long-term contributions to the city's growth over the years.

She affirmed that the US diplomatic delegation and American businesses always stand alongside and make efforts to support Vietnam and HCMC in overcoming short-term challenges, seizing long-term opportunities, and creating benefits for all parties involved.