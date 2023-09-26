HCMC’s leaders honor veteran theatrical artists on their traditional days

A special art performance marking the Stage Traditional Day and Vietnam Stage Day was held at the HCMC Opera House in the evening of September 25.

Attending the ceremony were Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of the City Tran The Thuan, Director of the Department of Home Affairs of HCMC Huynh Thanh Nhan, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations Duong Cam Thuy and People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau, Chairman of the HCMC Stage Association.

On this occasion, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports offered gifts to 76 disadvantaged veteran artists who made outstanding contributions to the development of the city’s stage and honored award-winning plays and items at the 2023 National Theater Festival of HCMC Drama Theater, Phuong Nam Arts Theater, HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater, and Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater.

On the same day, another special performance to commemorate the anniversary of the ancestor of the cai luong and stage was also held at Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater.

The stage traditional day falling on the 11th day of the eighth lunar month is a Vietnamese cultural ritual for theatrical artists nationwide to gather to pay tribute to their career’s ancestors, exchange experiences, and encourage each other to create more high-quality works, contributing to the social and cultural life of people.