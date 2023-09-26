HCMC theaters celebrate Stage traditional day

The HCMC Stage Artists Association held a celebration to mark its traditional day (the 11th day of the eighth lunar month) and Vietnam Stage Day at the traditional theater house at 133 Co Bac Street in District 1 on September 25.

The annual celebration aims to create a chance for artists in the city to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors who laid the foundation for the national art forms and contributed to their development through the years.

On the same day, the ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the ancestor of Cai Luong (southern traditional opera) and stage was also held at State-owned and private theaters throughout the city, including IDECAF Stage, Youth Theater in HCMC Youth’s Cultural House, Rong Vang (Golden Dragon) Water Puppet Theater, Nu Cuoi (Smile) Theater, Dong Au Bach Long Cai Luong troupe, HCMC Opera House, Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater.

In Hanoi, artists gathered to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors at a celebration held at the Hanoi Opera House.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Association of Stage Artists honored artists who recently won the Ho Chi Minh Awards and State Awards for Literature and Arts, and offered presents to veteran artists.