HCMC theaters celebrate Stage traditional day

Meritorious Artist Huu Danh offers incense to pay tribute to the ancestor of Cai Luong (southern traditional opera) and stage at the traditional theater house in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
The annual celebration aims to create a chance for artists in the city to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors who laid the foundation for the national art forms and contributed to their development through the years.
On the same day, the ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the ancestor of Cai Luong (southern traditional opera) and stage was also held at State-owned and private theaters throughout the city, including IDECAF Stage, Youth Theater in HCMC Youth’s Cultural House, Rong Vang (Golden Dragon) Water Puppet Theater, Nu Cuoi (Smile) Theater, Dong Au Bach Long Cai Luong troupe, HCMC Opera House, Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater.
The Vietnam Association of Stage Artists honors artists who recently won the Ho Chi Minh Awards and State Awards for Literature and Arts, and offers presents to veteran artists at the Hanoi Opera House. (Photo: SGGP)
In Hanoi, artists gathered to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors at a celebration held at the Hanoi Opera House.
On this occasion, the Vietnam Association of Stage Artists honored artists who recently won the Ho Chi Minh Awards and State Awards for Literature and Arts, and offered presents to veteran artists.
A performance to commemorate the anniversary of the ancestor of the stage in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)
A performance to commemorate the anniversary of the ancestor of the stage in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)
|HCMC's leaders and artists offer incense to pay tribute to the ancestor of Cai Luong (southern traditional opera) and stage. (Photo: SGGP)
Artists gather to pay tribute to the theatre’s ancestors at ceremonies held at State-owned and private theaters throughout HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
Famous comedian, Meritorious Artist Bao Quoc (L) and Meritorious Artist Trinh Kim Chi (R) attend the celebration in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)