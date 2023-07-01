HCMC’s leaders attend inaugural of President Ho Chi Minh’s monument in Russia

A delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen arrived in Saint Petersburg, Russia to attend an inauguration ceremony of President Ho Chi Minh’s monument on June 30.

The delegation includes HCMC’s leaders, consisting of Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, and Chief of the HCMC Party Committee’s Office Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Attending the inaugural were Governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, Andrey Yatskin, leaders of the Committee for External Relations of Saint-Petersburg, representatives of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and thousands of Vietnamese people who are living and working in Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

Uncle Ho's bronze monument is 3m high standing on a 1.5-meter-high pedestal. The statue is placed in a flower garden at the intersection between Ho Chi Minh and Enlightenment Boulevard in Vyborgsky District, Saint Petersburg. The event aims to mark the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival in Petrograd (now St. Petersburg).

On behalf of the Party, State, Vietnamese people, and the Party, Government and people of HCMC, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere thanks to the Russian Government, the local authorities, and the people of Saint Petersburg for their love and respect for late President Ho Chi Minh.

President Ho Chi Minh is an outstanding politician and a great friend of the Russian people. He had many significant contributions to establishing Vietnam - Russia relations and consolidating friendship between the two countries’ people. The monument will become a symbol of the long-lasting and unshakable friendship between Russia and Vietnam, Governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov said.

At a meeting with Governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, the HCMC’s Party Chief extended his joy at the visit on the occasion of the 320th anniversary of the foundation of St. Petersburg and 100 years since Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh first set foot in Petrograd, now Saint Petersburg city, of Russia.

He informed that HCMC is making efforts to develop and complete infrastructure structures, enhance administrative procedure reform and digital transformation, and continue to implement economic restructuring in the direction of competitiveness and global integration.

He hoped that the Governor of Saint Petersburg would continue to pay attention to promoting cooperation and sharing experiences with HCMC in areas where the two sides have strengths.

Leaders of the two cities believed the deep cooperative relations between the two localities will continuously achieve many successes in the coming time.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation between HCMC’s Can Gio District and Saint Petersburg’s Kronstadt City on effectively developing trade and economy, science and technology, society and culture, education and information, expansion of international relations was signed.

At the meeting, Governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov awarded Medal of Peter the First to two individuals and certificates of merit to four Vietnamese people for their outstanding contribution to the construction of President Ho Chi Minh's monument.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong also presented certificates of merit of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee to two collectives and six individuals for their outstanding contribution to the construction of President Ho Chi Minh's monument.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi offered certificates of merit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to one collective and three individuals for their outstanding contribution to promoting and implementing the construction of President Ho Chi Minh's monument.

Chairman of the Vietnamese community in Russia, Mr. Do Xuan Hoang handed over the 22nd original issue of the Su That (Truth) Newspaper released on January 27, 1924, to the Archives Department of the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee. The special issue included a farewell article to Vladimir Ilich Lenin by young revolutionary Nguyen Ai Quoc with the title "Lenin and the colonial nations".