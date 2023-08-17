HCMC’s leader vows favorable conditions for Korean investors

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities will improve the local investment environment and create favorable conditions for foreign enterprises.

Particularly, the foreign enterprises are from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to do long-term business stably and effectively, a municipal official has said.

Speaking at a conference between HCMC’s leaders and Korean businesses on August 16, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai hoped that Korean investors would continue to pay due attention to and invest in projects in the city in the coming time for mutual benefits.

The RoK is currently one of HCMC’s largest trading partners, ranking fourth out of 120 countries and territories in terms of investment.

Korean investors have to date invested in 2,135 FDI projects worth more than US$5.5 billion in the city, accounting for 9.6% of its total FDI.

Korean businesses invest in the city’s various sectors such as wholesale and retail, automobile repair, processing and manufacturing industries, science and technology, and information and communication.

The event, jointly organized by the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) and the RoK’s Consulate General in HCMC, aimed to remove difficulties and obstacles for Korean investors.