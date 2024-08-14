HCMC's leader receives participants of int’l children festival

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC on August 13 hosted a reception and banquet for delegates participating in the festival for children from Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia 2024.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers gifts to delegates participating in the festival for children from Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his pleasure to meet children of the three countries. The festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia 2024 is an opportunity for the children of the three countries to exchange and deepen their knowledge and mutual understanding as well as further strengthen relationships among nations.

He wished the children to have a joyful time in HCMC and hoped that the friendship among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia would always be “forever green, forever sustainable”.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers gifts to children at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Children of the three countries join a dance performance in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia is organized based on the summer camp for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, which has been biennially held by the HCMC’s Youth Union since 2010, on a larger scale.

The 2024 festival for children of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia will run from August 13 to 15 in HCMC with the participation of 215 children and 36 commanders of the young pioneer organizations of the three counties.

The event aims to mark the 62nd anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962-2024), and the 57th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2024).

By Hung Vuong, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh