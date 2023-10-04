HCMC’s leader extends greetings to Korean people on National Foundation Day

HCMC’s leader on October 4 extended their greetings to the Consulate General of South Korea in the city on the occasion of the 78th National Liberation Day of the Republic of Korea (August 15) and the National Foundation Day (October 3).

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue who is chairman of the HCMC’s Vietnam - -Korea Friendship Association sent his congratulations to the Consulate General of South Korea in HCMC and Mr. Shin Choong Il, Consul General of the Republic of Korea (RoK), and the Korean community who are living and working in Vietnam on the important public holiday for Koreans.

Oct. 3 is National Foundation Day in South and North Korea. This holiday celebrates the legendary formation of the first Korean state of Gojoseon in 2,333 BC and has traditionally been regarded as the date for the founding of the Korean people.

Mr. Khue affirmed that the relations between Vietnam and RoK have grown enormously and brought to new stages, especially since it was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022.

The HCMC’s leader highly appreciated the relationship between HCMC and Korean localities that has been further deepened effectively in various fields, especially after the visit to South Korea taken by the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee in September.

He emphasized that the community of Korean people and businesses that are living and operating in HCMC has been regarded as an important bridge to boost the relations between the southern metropolis and Korean localities in the sectors of economy, culture, and education.

For his part, Mr. Shin Choong Il, Consul General of the Republic of Korea (RoK), stressed that the relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea has become increasingly effective thanks to the comprehensive strategic partnership inked in December 2022 and ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol's three-day visit to Vietnam in June.

He said that Vietnam is his second hometown and acknowledged the role and contribution of the communities of 100,000 Koreans in Vietnam and over 200,000 Vietnamese in South Korea to promote the relationship between the two countries.

He pledged to do his best to further promote the relations between HCMC and Korean localities through practical cooperation programs, including the cooperation program on training human resources and students in the semiconductor chip industry.