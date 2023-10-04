HCMC’s Go Vap District to start drainage infrastructure projects

HCMC’s Go Vap District has coordinated with departments to begin the construction of six main drainage infrastructure projects in the remaining months of this year.

The statement was made at a meeting that was organized by the Party Committee of Go Vap District on October 4 with the participation of Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Military Command of HCMC.

Accordingly, drainage infrastructure projects are located on major streets in the district, including Nguyen Van Khoi, Le Duc Tho, Pham Van Chieu, Quang Trung, Phan Huy Ich, and Thong Nhat.

Of these, the construction of drainage infrastructure projects on Nguyen Van Khoi, Le Van Tho and Thong Nhat will be started in the first quarter of 2024.

The drainage systems are expected to help reduce the risk of flooding in the locality, making travel easier.

In the first nine months of this year, the district repaired and upgraded 32 school construction works for the new school year 2023 – 2024 with a total capital of VND39 billion (US$1.6 million), approved 68 projects of transport, drainage systems, and planting trees with a total capital of VND12 billion.