HCMC's free bus program attracts 8.5 million passengers in first month

HCMC's bus system served nearly 8.5 million passenger trips during the first 30 days of a free-fare program, up about 39 percent year on year, or more than 2.18 million additional trips compared with the same period in 2025.

Passengers at the Saigon Central Bus Station

The figures were released at a July 30 conference jointly organized by the HCMC Department of Construction and the HCMC Management Center of Public Transport to review the first month of a program supporting residents' use of public transport across 134 bus routes.

Launched on July 1, the fare-free program aims to ease commuting costs, encourage public transport use, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and ultimately alleviate traffic congestion and air pollution.

Beyond the surge in ridership, several operational indicators also improved. Some 97 percent of bus departures were on schedule, while 69 percent of passengers were verified through the electronic ticketing system. The MultiGO app recorded more than 105,000 uses during its first month.

Notably, before the program began, only around 9 percent of bus passengers used electronic verification methods. After one month, the rate had climbed to about 60 percent, indicating that residents are gradually adapting to modern payment and authentication systems. The progress is considered an important foundation for the city's plan to require electronic verification for all bus passengers from October 2026.

The HCMC Management Center of Public Transport said it would focus on improving service quality on individual routes, adjusting schedules and adding services during peak periods. It will also step up assistance for elderly and disabled passengers and others facing difficulties with electronic verification.

From early August, the city plans to issue electronic and physical cards to passengers eligible for full fare exemptions, including people with meritorious service, people with disabilities, older adults, and children under 6. The scheme will later be expanded to students. The cards will be valid across all 134 bus routes and Metro Line 1.

Mr. Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Construction, asked the HCMC Management Center of Public Transport to further improve service quality, study dedicated bus lanes, and optimize schedules. He also called for a review and restructuring of the bus network to strengthen connections with the metro, river buses, public bicycles, ride-hailing services, and other modes of transport.

The review is expected to be completed in October 2026, providing a basis for expanding and further integrating the city's public transport network in 2027.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan