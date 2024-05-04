HCMC's economy thrives, public investment disbursement lags

Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment, noted that following the Q1's rising momentum, HCMC's socio-economic indicators for the second quarter have all shown an increase compared to the same period last year.

On the afternoon of May 3, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, presided over a meeting to review the socio-economic situation in April. Also in attendance were Vice-Chairpersons of the People's Committee of HCMC: Vo Van Hoan, Nguyen Van Dung, and Bui Xuan Cuong; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council, Huynh Thanh Nhan; and leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC and the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee.

Reporting during the session, Director Le Thi Huynh Mai of the Department of Planning and Investment noted that following the first-quarter rising momentum, HCMC's socio-economic indicators for the second quarter have all shown an increase compared to the same period last year. Specifically, the index of industrial production has hit its highest level since 2022. Total retail sales and consumer service revenue have increased, and outstanding credit in the area has been steadily rising, reaching 9.5 percent. Additionally, the State budget's total revenue has grown by 7.5 percent. Remittances to HCMC have surged by 35.4 percent (nearly US$2.87 billion).

Healthcare and medical services are receiving heightened attention and implementation. Cultural and artistic activities across the city are vibrant and diverse. External relations activities are being conducted effectively with international meetings and receptions. Strict measures are in place to ensure social order and safety.

In April, commercial and service activities in the area have seen considerable vitality and convenience due to the extended Reunification Day holiday. Businesses have launched numerous promotional programs and discounts to boost consumer spending. The tourism market was anticipated to thrive as demand for leisure and entertainment surged during the holidays.

HCMC has further bolstered its leadership and direction in implementing strategies and policies related to science-technology and innovation, especially through the execution of Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly, the 2024 working program, and the theme for 2024. Numerous regions and organizations have prioritized digital transformation across all sectors, thereby ensuring its positive impact on innovation within the public sector, particularly in administrative reform.

Furthermore, some issues have emerged, including the low disbursement rate of public investment funds failing to meet the required progress. As of April 26, the city had disbursed over VND5.97 trillion, accounting for 7.5 percent of the allocated funds, a 2.4-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023. The number of temporarily suspended businesses climbed, and the average registered capital of enterprises continued to decline.

In the coming time, HCMC will roll out several measures to foster socio-economic development. This will involve a concerted effort to implement and disburse public investment plans and expedite the execution of key projects - identified as pivotal political tasks for the city in 2024.

Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, Chief of Office of the HCMC People's Committee, reports on the results of management directives of HCMC People's Committee.

Moreover, there will be an emphasis on accelerating the pace of planning and investment in developing integrated infrastructure, revising the overall plan for HCMC until 2040, with a vision for 2060. Additionally, the master plan for Thu Duc City until 2040 will be finalized. Completion and submission for approval of the urban planning for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2050, will also be prioritized.

Moreover, there will be an effort to boost research and the application of science and technology, fostering innovation. This will involve establishing data connectivity across various sectors and sharing data with local entities to streamline administrative procedures and support operational tasks and management directives.

HCMC will also expand and improve models for implementing Project 06. Draft regulations for coordinating the management, exploitation, and updating of data for the digital-based HCMC execution management system will be proposed. Additionally, workshops will be held to propose solutions for advancing the city's digital economy.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan