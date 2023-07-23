HCMC’s District 10 determined to say no to non-degradable plastic bags

This morning, the People's Committee of HCMC’s District 10 held an Environment Day with the theme ‘Say no to non-degradable plastic bags and single-use plastic products’.

Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 10 Le Van Minh and Standing Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 10 Nguyen Bac Nam were attending.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of District 10 People's Committee Huynh Van Tam said that the Environment Day was organized to raise people's awareness about environmental protection and the harmful effects of plastic waste in a bid to form the habit of reducing the use of single-use plastic products and non-biodegradable plastic packaging in daily life and classifying plastic bags in households.

It was hoped that the day will help maintain and promote propaganda and mobilization of city dwellers’ participation in environmental protection and environmentally friendly lifestyle in District 10.

The festival has various activities such as collecting and exchanging plastic waste for gifts, introduction of environmentally friendly products and games of plastic waste recycling.

The Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of District 10 suggested that departments, socio-political organizations and people's committee of 14 wards continue to promote the existing achievements and improve the efficiency of environmental protection with a focus on repelling pollution caused by plastic waste for a clean - green - environmentally friendly district 10.

Ward administrations should promote propaganda on environmental protection and pollution caused by plastic waste to change habits, and gradually limit and move towards giving up the habit of using non-degradable plastic bags and disposable plastic products of establishments, businesses and people in the locality.

Mr. Huynh Van Tam also called on civil servants and employees in state agencies in the city to set example in environmental protection to respond to the campaign against plastic waste. At the same time, he urged people and businesses to practice environmental sanitation by having an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

On this occasion, the District 10 People's Committee publicized 14 venues to receive plastic bags and plastic waste in 14 wards in the district.