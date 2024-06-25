Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s Binh Chanh honors martyrs of Vinh Loc voluntary army service corps

SGGPO

A ceremony marking the 56th death anniversary of 32 martyrs of the Vinh Loc voluntary army service corps on the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in Binh Chanh District in HCMC was held on June 25.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Chanh District Tran Van Nam offers incense to pay tribute to martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was co-organized by the People's Committee of Vinh Loc A Commune of Binh Chanh District in HCMC and the Center for Management of Historical Sites and Cultural Services of Binh Chanh District.

The 32 volunteers were bombarded and killed by the US troops when they were transporting wounded soldiers to a temporary military field hospital on the 20th day of the fifth lunar month (June 15) in 1968. All the wounded soldiers were also killed in the bombardment.

The ceremony aimed to pay tribute to the volunteers who laid down on the revolutionary land of Binh Chanh District as well as honor the service, sacrifices, and dedication of the Vinh Loc voluntary army service crops, showing patriotism and Vietnamese revolutionary heroism.

A ceremony marking the 56th death anniversary of 32 martyrs of the Vinh Loc voluntary army service corps on the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising is held in Binh Chanh District in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thanh Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

